How Daylen Everette Will Be a Rarity for Georgia's Defense
Here is how Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Daylen Everette will be a rarity for the Dawgs' defense in the 2025 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs have begun preparations for their 2025 season as coaches, staff, and players diligently work to make massive strides in the offseason. This year's Georgia team is estimated to be one of Kirby Smart's youngest programs and must make enormous strides before August. But while the majority of the Dawgs' 2025 roster will be relatively young, there is one player on the Bulldogs' defense who will have a ton of experience.
Cornerback Daylen Everette is entering his senior season with the Bulldogs and is presumed to be one of the starters in the Dawgs' backend. Everette started a majority of games during Georgia's 2023 season and was a mainstay during 2024, making massive strides in his second year. But the corner's upcoming season will provide Georgia with something that they have not possessed in a long time.
The Bulldogs have produced a plethora of NFL-level corners in recent years, but rarely have those corners had as much experience as Daylen Everette. Georgia legends such as Kamari Lassiter, Kelee Ringo, and Tyson Campbell only provided the Dawgs with two full years of starts and departed for the NFL before their senior seasons.
Daylen Everette's return for the 2025 college football season not only supplies the Bulldogs with a massive opportunity to have a leader on the Dawgs' defense. But also will give deliver experience at the cornerback position that Kirby Smart teams have rarely seen.
