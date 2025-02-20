Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Malaki Starks Named as Finalist for Major Honor
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks has been named as a finalist for a major sporting honor.
Georgia Football's Malaki Starks has been named a finalist for the Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup, an award given to a collegiate athlete who demonstrates strong leadership qualities and has the potential to impact sports and society in a positive way.
John Wooden was a legendary basketball coach known for his tenure with the UCLA Bruins. During his time, Wooden established himself as a man of leadership and integrity, which he utilized throughout his extremely successful coaching career. His impact on sports all across the country has been felt for numerous years and his has legacy continued to live on years after his passing.
During his three seasons at the University of Georgia, Malaki Starks has been nothing short of a professional. His efforts, both on and off the field, have earned him the respect of players, coaches, and teammates, which has garnered him a first-round prediction from numerous NFL Mock Drafts.
Starks and the other five finalists will attend this year's Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup Awards in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame on April 25 where the winner for this prestigious award will be named.
