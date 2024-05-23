Georgia Bulldogs Dominating NFL Rosters
The Georgia football program is amongst the best when it comes to producing NFL talent, and it shows by the number of active players they have on NFL rosters.
There arguably hasn't been a better football program over the last three years when it comes to both recruiting high school players and sending players to the NFL than the Georgia Bulldogs. Over the last three years, Georgia has had 33 players selected in the draft, and there aren't any signs of the production slowing down.
Right now, there are currently 62 total former Bulldogs on active NFL rosters which is the second most amongst all college football teams only trailing Alabama and tied with LSU. In 2022, Georgia broke the record for most players taken in a single draft with 15 total - five were taken in the first round. They followed that by having another 10 drafted the next year and eight this last draft.
Under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia has perennially recruited at a top three level. However, as college football fans know, it's not just a matter of signing highly touted recruits, it's a matter of development as well. The Bulldogs have checked all of the boxes though by recruiting highly rated players, developing those players and even taking high school players that flew below the radar coming out of college and turning them into NFL-ready prospects.
The Bulldogs still trail Alabama, who's in first, by 13 players, but if Georgia continues its streak of production, they very well could catch the Crimson Tide in the future.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily