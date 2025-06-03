Georgia Bulldogs Earn Commitment From 2027 Wide Receiver Gavin Honore
The Georgia Bulldogs have earned a commitment from class of 2027 wide receiver Gavin Honore. Here are the details.
As the college football offseason continues, teams have begun to place extra emphasis on acquiring talent for their upcoming rosters and have even started to work on their future classes.
One team that has been diligently working on the trail is the Georgia Bulldogs, who got some big news on Monday afternoon as they earned a commitment from Gavin Honore, a wide receiver from the state of California in the 2027 recruiting class. Honore chose the Bulldogs over schools such as North Carolina, Missouri, and Louisville.
According to 247Sports, Honore is a 3-star prospect who stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs just over 170 pounds. The wide receiver currently attends Mater Dei High School, which has been known for producing highly talented players. Honore is the first player to join Georgia's 2027 recruiting class, which currently ranks 20th in the nation.
Since joining the Bulldogs coaching staff, wide receivers coach James Coley has emphasized recruiting highly talented pass catchers to supplement the Bulldogs' offensive attack. Coley has already helped the Bulldogs make some massive additions such as transfers Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas.
While the news of Honore's commitment is exciting for Georgia's future class, the Dawgs will have a long way to go before Honore officially signs his letter of intent in 2027. Regardless, the Bulldogs will continue to work diligently to add talented players to both the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes.
