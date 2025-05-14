Georgia Bulldogs Elo Modozie Listed as Top-50 Transfer Portal Player For 2025 Season
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Elo Modozie has been listed as one of the nation's top transfer portal players for the 2025 season.
In the modern age of college football, the transfer portal has become somewhat of a necessity for successful teams and has produced a plethora of iconic figures and Heisman winners. The 2025 college football season will be no different as hundreds of teams will rely on one of more transfers to elevate their roster.
Luckily for Georgia, the Bulldogs reportedly have one of the nation's best transfer portal players, as linebacker Elo Modozie was listed as a top 50 transfer player in ESPN's 100 best transfer portal players for the 2025 college football season.
"This is arguably the highest-ceiling edge defender in this spring portal class." Wrote an ESPN scout. "Modozie is a long, athletic defender. He posted an elite 23-foot long jump but fell under the radar despite his size and explosiveness. He's well-built and powerful with the room to still develop physically. Modozie shows good initial quickness and lower-body explosiveness off the line to collapse the pocket and pressure the QB. He has heavy hands to shed and rip through bigger offensive tackles. He's reliable in the open field as a tackler and has more than adequate coverage skills. Modozie plays the game fast and physically and thrives on special teams, which adds to his value.
Modozie is expected to provide Georgia with some much-needed experience at the EDGE/JACK position this season and could develop into a havoc-wreaking pass rusher during his time with the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 college football season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs have not lost a season opener under head coach Kirby Smart and are currently on a home win streak of more than 30 games.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily