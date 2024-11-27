Will Georgia Wear Black Jerseys vs Georgia Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs play host to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Black Friday. Will they wear black jerseys?
The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Friday night under the lights of
Sanford stadium. While the game itself has major implications on Georgia’s season, perhaps the
most polarizing issue at hand within the UGA fan base is whether Georgia will wear black
jerseys. Though nothing is confirmed, there are a few things that have fans at least a bit
optimistic about these beloved alternate uniforms.
Under head coach Kirby Smart, each senior class has worn black at least once. In Kirby’s first
season coaching for Georgia, 2016, the Bulldogs wore them against Louisiana in a 35-21 win.
This game was played in Sanford Stadium and would have been forgettable had the jerseys not
been worn. The 2020 covid season saw Georgia wear black twice which was the first and only
time in the history of the program. Georgia wore black throwback jerseys against Mississippi
State in Athens, and in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati.
Many will remember the black jersey game against Mississippi State because it was the debut of
quarterback JT Daniels who threw for 401 yards and 4 touchdowns in his first action as a
Bulldog. It was also the first win of Georgia’s incredible 42-game regular season win streak. The
thrilling 24-21 Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati marked the only time Georgia has ever worn
black jerseys in a bowl game.
Another glaring hint towards Georgia wearing black against Tech is the fact that the game will be
played on black Friday. Black Friday has lost a lot of its meaning over the years due to online
sales, so why not make this a black Friday for fans to remember? Giving the fans some extra
reason to cheer may also be very helpful considering the game is the day after Thanksgiving
dinner.
