Georgia Bulldogs Expected to Have Top QB Battle Entering 2025 College Football Season
The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to have one of the top quarterback battles in college football during the 2025 college football season.
Following the historic inauguration of the 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024, the 2025 college football season has become one of the sport's most highly anticipated regular seasons. One of the driving factors behind this excitement is the numerous quarterback battles that are currently taking place.
According to FOX Sports, the Georgia Bulldogs' quarterback battle is one of the top battles in the country this offseason. The Dawgs battle between quarterbacks Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi has been closely followed up to this point and has garnered loads of national coverage.
Both quarterbacks faced off in the Bulldogs annual G-Day scrimmage earlier this spring. Stockton finished the afternoon completing 17 of 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Puglisi combined for 23 completions on 49 attempts for 224 yards and two touchdowns as well.
While head coach Kirby Smart has not indicated which quarterback is "leading" the battle, many believe that Gunner Stockton's previous experience in the SEC Championship game and Sugar Bowl have provided him with an inside track to win the job.
The Bulldogs will await the winner of their quarterback battle ahead of the 2025 season. The Dawgs will open their regular season in Athens when they host The Marshall Thundering Herd. Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has not lost a season opener and is currently on a more than 30-game win streak.
