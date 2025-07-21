Georgia Bulldogs Football Program Valued at Nearly $2 Billion
The Georgia Bulldogs football program has been valued at nearly $2 billion.
Money has become more and more of a hot topic over the years in college football, and how could it not? With programs making demands for money and players being compensated now, how much a football program is worth is certainly valuable information.
That's what led The Athletic to release an article that displayed how much each college football program would sell for if they were ever put on the market. The Georgia Bulldogs came in as the second-most valuable team in the SEC and the second-most valuable team amongst FBS programs. The article stated Georgia's average revenue $147 million, and the projected price of the program was listed at $1.92 billion.
"We ultimately justified this placement with demographics," Matt Baker wrote. "Georgia’s population has doubled since 1980, and only three states added more residents from 2020-24, according to the U.S. Census. That overall trend, plus the state’s explosion into a top-four football talent producer and Georgia unlocking its potential as a perennial national power under Kirby Smart, gave the Bulldogs the edge as a long-term play."
For comparison, Texas ranked first on the list with an average revenue of $183.0 million and a projected value of $2.38 billion. There were six SEC teams that ranked inside of the top 10: Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee and LSU.
The Bulldogs have certainly risen up many ranks over the years since Kirby Smart became the head coach, and the program's average revenue is certainly one of them.
