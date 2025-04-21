Georgia Bulldogs Football Set for Yet Another Impressive Showing at NFL Draft
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to have yet another impressive showing at the NFL draft this year.
The NFL draft will start this Thursday, with the first round kicking things off. The Georgia Bulldogs are set to have a litany of players selected this year, with a few of them projected to go on day one.
Georgia has dominated the NFL draft under head coach Kirby Smart. They have had 33 total players selected over the last three years. In 2022, they broke the record for most players selected in a single draft with 15. This year, they are looking to put up similar numbers.
Defensive lineman Mykel WIlliams, linebacker Jalon Walker and safety Malaki Starks are all projected to go in the first round this year. If Starks is selected within the top 15, he will be the highest drafted defensive back out of Georgia since Thomas Davis in 2005. If he is selected higher than 14th overall, he will be the first defensive back to do so since Champ Bailey in 1999 when he was selected 7th overall.
In Jordan Reid's latest seven round mock draft, he had 12 Georgia Bulldogs selected during the draft process.
It's setting up to be yet another historic showing from the Georgia Bulldogs and Coach Smart continues to prove why choosing to play college football at the University of Georgia is so valuable.
Georgia had several standout rookies during last year's NFL season. Now they are set to siphon in a fresh set of rookies that are ready to do the same for whichever organizations select them this weekend.
