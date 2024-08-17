Georgia Bulldogs Freshmen Names to Learn Before 2024 Season
With the college football season just a week away, here are some Georgia Bulldog freshmen names to learn before the season starts.
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2024 college football season is just around the corner and fans are eagerly awaiting the approaching return of their beloved team. The Bulldogs are returning a handful of big names and key contributors that have the entire Dawgnation excited.
Along with major names like Carson Beck, Mykel Williams, and Malaki Starks, Georgia has a handful of true freshman players who could make a name for themselves in the upcoming season. Here is a list of freshmen that Georgia fans should learn before the 2024 season begins.
1. Ellis Robinson IV
As one of the most polished cornerback prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, Robinson's athleticism and talent were quickly displayed once he arrived in Athens. The freshman even worked his way into a cornerback competition for the starting roll and is expected to play meaningful snaps for the Bulldogs' defense this season.
2. KJ Bolden
It isn't often that true freshmen start for a Kirby Smart football team. But if any players in Georgia's 2024 recruiting class were to do so, it would be Bolden. The safety has shined during the offseason and has even drawn comparisons to fellow safety Malaki Starks from Kirby Smart. It may not be week one, but it's a safe assumption to say that Bolden will be a starter at some point this season.
3. Daniel Calhoun
From the moment he arrived in Athens, Daniel Calhoun's ferociousness was immediately felt by the Georgia staff. The freshman has continuously received praise and has likely worked his way into the Dawgs' travel roster for the 2024 season. Expected to see Calhoun on the field at some point early in the season.
4. Nate Frazier
The Bulldogs running back room has been tabbed as "the deepest it's been in a long time". A large part of that is due to Nate Frazier. The freshman's athleticism has popped in fall camp and some have even predicted his role in this year's offense will be similar to D'Andre Swift's during the 2017 season. Look for the young ball carrier to flash during this season.
The Bulldogs will continue diligently working through the fall camp before beginning their quest for a third national title in four seasons. The Dawgs will open their season in Atlanta against the Clemson Tigers on August, 31st.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
