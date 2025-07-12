Georgia Bulldogs Have the Second-Highest Odds to Win the 2025 National Championship
The Georgia Bulldogs currently have the second-best odds to win the 2025 national championship game.
The college football season is less than 50 days away from its beginning as teams from all over the country prepare for another chance at reaching the College Football Playoff. While every team has aspirations, though, some programs have higher odds of achieving their goals than others.
The Georgia Bulldogs are one of these programs that have an excellent chance at winning the national title. According to ESPN, the Bulldogs currently have +700 odds of doing so, which is the second-highest odds in the nation behind Texas and Ohio State (both of whom are tied at +550).
The Dawgs are entering the 2025 season with a handful of question marks, including one around their presumed QB1, Gunner Stockton. While Stockton has starting experience in a College Football Playoff game, many remain reluctant to believe he can lead Georgia to its third national title in five seasons.
Despite many questions, the Bulldogs' roster remains one of the most talented in the sport, and Kirby Smart has assembled one of the most prestigious coaching staffs in the sport—two factors that have contributed significantly to Georgia's success over the past few years.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 campaign on Saturday, August 31st, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 3:30 and will be aired on ESPN.
