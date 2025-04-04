Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart Has a Massive Opportunity at Revenge in 2025
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has a fantastic opportunity to avenge the majority of the losses he suffered in 2024.
During his illustrious career with the Georgia Bulldogs, head coach Kirby Smart has emerged as one of the most prestigious figures in college football and has carved out an era of dominance in the modern era of college football.
Given Smart's near decade-long reign of supremacy, the Bulldogs' head coach has not lost many games. However, the 2024 season was somewhat out of the norm for Georgia, as the Dawgs were defeated three times after only suffering two total losses in the prior three seasons. But despite what some consider the "down year" in 2024, Smart and his team have an excellent opportunity to avenge their losses in 2025.
Kalen DeBoer and Lane Kiffin were the two head coaches to defeat Smart during the 2024 regular season. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer heartbreakingly bested Smart with a 41-34 instant classic victory, while Lane Kiffin's Rebels shocked the Bulldogs in a rainy victory in Oxford, Mississippi.
But as the 2025 season approaches, both DeBoer and Kiffin will have to travel to Sanford Stadium to face the Dawgs in their home environment. Since the 2017 season, Georgia has lost just one home game and is currently on a more than 30-game win streak, which includes wins over multiple top-10 football teams.
Given the way the Bulldogs lost to both Alabama and Ole Miss last season, the prospect of playing both teams in their home stadium the following season presents an excellent opportunity for both the fans and Kirby Smart, who will be looking to avenge their 2024 losses and return to a national title.
