Georgia Bulldogs' Lawson Luckie Discusses Team's Tight End Usage During 2025 Season
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie shares what he thinks of the team's tight end usage throughout the 2025 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are nearing the halfway point of the 2025 regular season and are gearing up for their back half of their SEC schedule as they look to return to the College Football Playoff in hopes of winning their third national title in five seasons.
As the Bulldogs continue their march through the regular season, players recently met with the media to discuss a litany of topics. One topic that was discussed was the usage of the tight end position offensively. Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie recently shared his thoughts.
"I feel like our tight end room has played really well," said Luckie. "We don't have the production that everyone was expecting. But the little details of the game, I feel like we've been very honed in on. I honestly couldn't be more proud of how I'm playing, how Oscar's playing, and how everyone else around us is playing."
Luckie also noted that he and the other tight ends were not disencouraged by the lack of production in the statsheet.
"That's just football sometimes. You do all this stuff going into it and maybe you don't get the catches you desire," said Luckie. "But that's football. None of us are frustrated, we aren't complaining, that's how it goes. We know it's going to even out towards the end of the year, so we aren't worried at all right now."
Georgia has become notorious for having one of the deepest tight end rooms in the country and has produced multiple NFL Draft picks, including Brock Bowers, who was a first round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Throughout the 2025 season, Luckie has hauled in four catches for 31 yards, and has been an integral piece to the team's run game. As the Dawgs' continue their gauntlet of a schedule, expect numerous tight ends to contribute to the team's offensive success.
Luckie and the rest of the Bulldogs will travel to Alabama this Saturday to take on the Auburn Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff for this game is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. and coverage will be held on ABC.
