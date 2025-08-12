Georgia Bulldogs Listed as One of College Football's Most Overrated AP Poll Teams
The Georgia Bulldogs have been ranked among the most overrated AP Poll teams over the past ten seasons.
The AP Top 25 College Football Preseason Poll was released earlier this week, with the nation's top 25 teams earning their official ranking for the 2025 season. The Georgia Bulldogs were among the nation's top-rated teams, coming in at the No.5 spot.
But are the Bulldogs worthy of their placement? According to On3's Brett McMurphy, Georgia was listed as the 14th most overrated AP Poll team over the past ten seasons, which was also the fourth-highest ranking in the SEC.
McMurphy's rankings are based on a points system that calculates where a team is ranked in the preseason and where they finish by the end of that year. Other notable teams listed as "overrated" were the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Clemson Tigers.
While this statistic can provide somewhat of a negative connotation around Kirby Smart's program. It should be noted that the Dawgs have consistently begun the season ranked inside the top five over the last 6-7 years. This provides little to no margin for error come the end of the season.
The Bulldogs will look to fend off overrated allegations throughout the 2025 season as they look to win their third national title in five seasons. Georgia's regular season campaign will begin on Saturday, August 30th, when the team hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this contest is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
