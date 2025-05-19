Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Third-Best Football Team in 2025 SEC Football Rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs have been ranked as the third-best team in the SEC ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Renowned as one of the toughest conferences in the country, the SEC is home to some of college football's heaviest hitters and has consistently been in the mix for national titles. But where does each program in the conference this season?
According to On3, the Georgia Bulldogs have been ranked as the third-best team in the SEC ahead of the 2025 college football season. Despite defeating Texas twice last year (once in the conference championship game), the Longhorns have supplanted Georgia as the SEC's top team. The LSU Tigers also placed second on the list.
While the 2024 college football season was not a failure for Georgia, many fans agree that numerous aspects of last year's team seemed highly uncharacteristic. Combined with the fact the Dawgs will be lead by a new quarterback and have been tasked with replacing a litany of NFL players, it is understandable for some to have doubts around Kirby Smart's 2025 roster.
Despite doubts and the challenges that lay ahead for Georgia, many remain optimistic that the Bulldogs' 2025 season could see the team make an even deeper run than last year in the College Football Playoff.
Georgia will begin its 2025 regular season on August 30th against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs are undefeated in regular season openers have are on a home win streak that has lasted more than 30 games.
