Georgia Bulldogs Look to End More Than 20-Year Regular Season Drought in 2025
As the 2025 college football season approaches, the Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to end a more than 20-year regular-season drought.
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 season offers many opportunities for the Dawgs as they look to return to the national championship and win their third title in just five seasons. But while the prospect of another national championship is at the forefront of everyone's mind, the Bulldogs will have another massive opportunity during their regular season.
One of the most highly anticipated games in all of college football next season is Georgia and Alabama's regular season matchup in Athens. The Dawgs have lost nine of the last 10 matchups to The Tide and have not defeated Alabama in the regular season since 2007. But the Dawg's longest active drought in this series involves Athens, Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have gone a staggering 21 seasons without defeating Alabama in Sanford Stadium. Their last home victory over The Tide took place in 2003 when the Dawgs handled Bama by a score of 37-23. For reference, the last time this occurred, Kirby Smart was a GA for Bobby Bowden at Florida State and Nick Saban was nearly half a decade away from taking the Alabama job.
In fairness to Georgia, the Dawgs have not had many opportunities to defeat Alabama at home. Since 2003, the two schools have met in Sanford Stadium just twice. However, in those two games, Alabama has dominated the Bulldogs by an average margin of 19.5 points.
The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will rekindle their rivalry this season in Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 27th. A kickoff time or TV network for this game has not yet been announced.
