Georgia Bulldogs Matchup vs Texas Longhorns Listed as a Top 5 Game to Watch in 2025

The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns regular season matchup has been listed as a top 5 game to watch during the 2025 college football season.

Christian Kirby II

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominic Lovett (6) makes a catch against Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2) during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominic Lovett (6) makes a catch against Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2) during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
As one of the top teams in the nation in an extremely difficult conference, the Georgia Bulldogs 2025 season is expected to deliver some extremely exciting moments for college football fans. But one game in particular has caught the eyes of experts.

According to ESPN, the Bulldogs' regular season matchup against the Texas Longhorns is ranked fourth in the "10 best games to watch" list for the 2025 college football regular season.

Georgia and Texas met twice last season with the Bulldogs winning both matchups. The first took place in Austin, Texas when the Dawgs took down, the then-ranked No. 1 Longhorns by a score of 30-15. The second was an overtime thriller in the SEC Championship, where heroic second-half efforts from Gunner Stockton and Trevor Etienne lifted Georgia to a 22-19 victory.

This year's matchup will look a little different, as both teams will be led by new starting quarterbacks and will have a litany of players to replace from last season. Nevertheless, the talent between these two programs and passion amongst the two fanbases could make 2025' meeting between these two teams a site to behold.

The Dawgs and Longhorns will meet in Athens for the first time in series history on Saturday, November 15th. A kickoff time and broadcast details for this regular season matchup will be released at a later date.

