Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Line Coach Visits Major Prospect in 2026 Recruiting Class
Georgia Bulldogs offensive line coach Stacy Searels recently visited one of the Bulldogs biggest offensive line prospects in the 2026 class.
Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels recently made a significant recruiting move by visiting Malakai Lee, a towering 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive tackle from Kamehameha School in Honolulu, Hawaii. Lee is a four-star prospect and ranks among the top offensive tackles in the 2026 recruiting class. His top six schools include Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, USC, Texas, and BYU .
This visit comes at a crucial time for the Bulldogs, who are looking to bolster their offensive line after missing out on five-star tackle Jackson Cantwell. Lee’s combination of size, strength, and technical prowess makes him an ideal candidate to fill that void. He is known for his physicality, high football IQ, and excellent hand technique, making him a formidable presence in the trenches .
Lee’s recruitment is highly competitive, with programs like Michigan and USC also making strong pushes. Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome has made multiple trips to Hawaii to express the Wolverines’ interest . USC has also been proactive, with several coaches visiting Lee and an official visit for some of these schools.
Despite the stiff competition, Georgia’s proactive approach and the opportunity to play in the SEC could be appealing to Lee. His skill set suggests he has the potential to make an immediate impact at the collegiate level and possibly advance to the NFL. Securing Lee would be a significant boost for the Bulldogs’ offensive line and overall recruiting class.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily