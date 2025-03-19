Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman Believed to be Best Center Prospect in 2025 Class
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman is believed to be the best player at his position in the 2025 NFL Draft
The NFL Combine and collegiate pro day process has concluded as NFL teams and scouts have gathered the majority of information needed to make their decisions for this year's NFL Draft. With meetings, workouts, and other preparations wrapping up, some players have seen a major boost in their draft stock.
One player to receive a bump in their draft day expectations is Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jared Wilson. Wilson played at the center for the majority of his career with the Bulldogs and is expected by many to be one of the first players taken at his position in the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to college football analyst Max Chadwick, Wilson is levels above other prospects at the center position in this year's draft class. "I think Jared Wilson is the best pure center prospect in the draft by a mile." Said Chadwick.
Wilson started multiple games for the Bulldogs during the 2024 college football season and was an extremely consistent piece within the Dawgs' offensive line. During his collegiate career with Georgia, the center reportedly only allowed one sack and is expected to be a "plug-and-play" player at the center position in the draft.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage for this event can be found on NFL Network and ESPN.
