Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman Daniel Calhoun to Miss Remainder of Spring

According to Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, the Dawgs are expected to be down an offensive lineman for the remainder of spring practice.

Christian Kirby II

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart questions a call on a two point conversion against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart questions a call on a two point conversion against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the thick of their annual spring camp as they prepare for the 2025 college football season. Given that this is the first time in months that players have had full contact, it is expected that some injuries will be suffered.

The latest player to suffer an injury is offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun, who, according to Kirby Smart, is dealing with a foot injury that will cost him the remainder of spring. Calhoun was reportedly battling for a starting spot at the offensive guard position but will now have to wait to compete for his role.

The Bulldogs will continue to train hard and prepare for their 2025 season throughout their spring camp, which will be concluded on Saturday, April 12th, during the team's spring scrimmage, also known as G-Day. This year's scrimmage will not be televised or broadcast on any public channels. 

Georgia Football Injury Report:

  • Kirby on Daylen Everette (Sports Hernia) Daylen will be limited for the spring. He's not out, but he's coming back from a sports hernia repair. He's doing great, running around and being a leader.
  • Labrum Surgery Group - "They're in really good progression in terms of getting back. Monroe, Gabe (Harris) Colton (Heinrich), Christen Miller, and Jaylan Morgan all had labor repairs, which is very common. I had it when I played here."
  • Soft Tissue Injuries - "Then we've got Ryan Montgomery, who's had the ACL repair, Branson (Robinson) who had the PCL repair, Rod Robinson who had the ankle repair, and then (Brett) Thorson, who, you know, had the ACL, MCL repair.
  • Daniel Calhoun out for the rest of spring with a foot injury. "It's not a serious injury but it's something that will keep him out for the rest of spring," Kirby said. 

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

