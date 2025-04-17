Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal Following Spring Scrimmage
A Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman has elected to enter the transfer following the Dawgs' spring scrimmage.
The Georgia Bulldogs spring practice camp has come to a close, which means the NCAA's spring portal window will open shortly thereafter. With such a talented roster, it is expected that the Dawgs will have a handful of entries to the portal this season.
The latest Bulldog to announce that they will be entering the transfer portal is offensive lineman Marques Easley, who had been suspended indefinitely following an arrest for a reckless driving incident that took place earlier this year.
Easley was a member of the Bulldogs' 2024 class and had made limited appearances in his career with the Bulldogs. He was expected to have a larger role in the Dawgs' offense this season before his arrest led to a suspension that made his path to playing for Georgia this season extremely narrow.
With Easley's career with the Bulldogs likely over, Georgia will now rely on the remaining talent in its offensive line room to supplement its offense during the 2025 season. The Dawgs have been tasked with reloading a litany of players who departed to the NFL following the 2024 season.
The Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.
