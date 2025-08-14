Georgia Bulldogs' OL Earnest Greene III Shares the Value of Intensity During Practice
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Earnest Greene III reveals why intense practices are so valuable at Georgia.
The 2025 college football season is just over a week away as teams all across the nation ramp up practices in preparation for week one. One team that has become notorious for its rigorous practices is Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs.
One player who is extremely familiar with the intensity of a Georgia practice is Bulldogs offensive lineman Earnest Greene III. The Dawgs' offensive lineman revealed earlier this week during a media presser how the intense practices are extremely beneficial to the team.
"One thing I can say about being at Georgia is that it's 4th & 1 every day," said Greene III. "And if it's 4th & 1 every day, then when it's actually 4th & 1, you'll be used to it. If practice is hard everyday, then the games will definitely follow suit and won't be as hard as practice."
The Bulldogs will continue to hold difficult practices ahead of their season opener against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 30th, and will be aired on ESPN.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 College Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall (3:30 - ESPN)
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay (3:30 - SEC Network+)
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee (3:30 - ABC)
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama (7:30 - ABC)
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn (NIGHT - TBD)
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (3:30 - ABC)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- No. 15 - vs Texas (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte (12:45 SEC Network)
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (3:30 - ABC)
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily