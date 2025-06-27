Georgia Bulldogs Overall Rankings Revealed For EA Sports College Football 26
The Georgia Bulldogs' offensive rankings for the new EA Sports college football video game have been released.
EA Sports' latest edition of its beloved college football video game franchise is just a few weeks away from its release. With the latest installment so close, more and more details about the game are beginning to emerge.
The latest details about the game are which offenses and defenses are the highest rated within the game, as well as which teams have the highest overall rankings.
According to EA Sports, the Bulldogs will be an 87 overall in this year's game, which ranks as the 13th highest overall team in the game. They are also the fifth-highest rated offense in the SEC.
In addition to the 13th best offense, the Dawgs will have the fourth highest ranked defense in the game with a 92 overall. This was also the third-highest ranking for any defense in the SEC.
In addition to overall rankings being revealed, EA also revealed that this year, head coaches will be featured in the game and were even shown running out with players during the trailer. This means that fans will be able to see head coach Kirby Smart live and in action in a video for the first time.
EA Sports College Football 26 is expected to be available to play on Thursday, July 10th of this year. Fans with up-to-date PlayStation and Xbox consoles are currently able to pre-order a digital copy of the game.
