Georgia Bulldogs Projected to Have 14 Players Selected in 2025 NFL Draft
According to this NFL Mock Draft, the Georgia Bulldogs are predicted to have 14 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner as teams and prospects put the finishing touches on their pre-draft process. With Draft Day less than a month away, experts and analysts have taken the liberty of mapping out how they believe all seven rounds will go.
According to the latest mock draft by ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, the Georgia Bulldogs are projected to have an impressive 14 players taken in this year's NFL Draft. Some notable players selected were Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, and Malaki Starks, all first-round selections.
Other notable names included in the mock draft were safety Dan Jackson, who was controversially left out of this year's NFL Combine, as well as defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse. Stackhouse is projected to be the "Mr. Irrelevant" pick in this year's draft and will be selected 257th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs
While predicting an event as extensive as an NFL Draft can lead to many inaccuracies, the Dawgs' vast number of predicted selections not only signifies that many NFL scouts and GMs are high on Georgia players. But it also speaks to the immense talent that the Bulldogs have on their roster year in and year out.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage for this event will be available on both the NFL Network and ESPN.
