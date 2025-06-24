Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs Projected to Lose in First Round of 2025 College Football Playoff

The Georgia Bulldogs have been projected to lose in the first round of the 2025 College Football Playoff.

Christian Kirby II

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart looks on from the field prior to their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their 2025 college football season where theyh will be looking to earn their first national championship victory in three seasons and their first title of the twelve team College Football Playoff era.

While the Dawgs will have one of the most talented roster in the nation this year, there are still plenty of skeptics around the team's ability to win it all. One of those doubters is On3's Ari Wasserman, who recently projected the Bulldogs will suffer a defeat in the first round of this year's playoff.

To make matters worse for Georgia fans, Wasserman's prediction not only includes a first round exit for the Bulldogs, but the team projected to end the Dawgs' season is none other than the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"Though it’s really hard to tell right now which of these two will be better this year, I find it hard to believe either of these teams would go 2-0 against each other." Wrote On3's Ari Wasserman. "I have Georgia winning the regular-season matchup and Alabama advancing under second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer."

Alabama and Georgia have met numerous times in the college football postseason over the last decade and have provided fans with some of the sport's most incredible matchups. The Tide has unfortunately controlled the series as of late, winning nine out of the last 10 matchups.

While projecting an entire 12-team bracket this far out from the beginning of the regular season will likely result in some inaccuracies, the Bulldogs' projection of a first round exit suffered at the hands of Alabama is certainly not the prediction Georgia fans were hoping for.

Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

