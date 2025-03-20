Georgia Bulldogs Rank Inside Top-3 for Major NFL Statistic
The Georgia Bulldogs are currently ranked inside the top 3 for this significant statistic in the National Football League.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been synonymous with highly talented running backs who have wreaked havoc on opposing defenses for many years. Oftentimes, the team's staunch running game has translated well to the NFL and has produced some of the league's biggest stars.
Statistics suggest this claim is valid, as the Bulldogs have ranked inside of the top 3 for rushing touchdowns scored in the NFL by a Georgia Bulldogs running back. Since 1966, former Bulldogs have scored 493 rushing touchdowns behind only Alabama and Miami.
Many legendary Bulldogs have contributed to this large number, with recent legends such as Todd Gurley, Terrell Davis, Knowshon Moreno, and others. In addition, there are numerous former Bulldog ball carriers still in the NFL that will contribute to this number during the 2025 season.
Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne will be looking to carry the torch and add to this stat line himself. Etienne is currently the only Bulldog in this year's NFL Draft and is expected to hear his name called at some point during the NFL Draft.
