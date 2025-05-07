Georgia Bulldogs Ranked Outside of Top 5 According to Major College Football Analyst
According to this major college football analyst, the Georgia Bulldogs are not a top 5 five team as of now.
The 2025 college football season is just a few months away and with spring practice periods now over, many experts and analysts have begun to reassess their rankings before the regular season begins.
One of the major analysts to do so is Joel Klatt, who revealed his personal "post-spring" top-25 rankings for college football. Klatt offered many interesting takes and points of view, but one of his rankings caught the attention of an extremely passionate fanbase in the south.
The Georgia Bulldogs, a team that has traditionally lived inside the top five the past few seasons, landed at number eight in Klatt's rankings. The college football analyst cited numerous explanations for the Dawgs' positioning and even admitted he initially wanted to rank them higher.
"I wanted to put them [Georgia] higher, but I just couldn't." Said Klatt. "Part of the reason is there are some teams ahead of them that I'm like 'You know what, I believe in their quarterback a little bit more.'"
Whether it be Gunner Stockton or Ryan Puglisi, the Bulldogs will be led by a quarterback who will have less than three starts under his belt. Combined with last year's three-loss season, many experts have been skittish on the Bulldogs heading into 2025.
Georgia will look to put those fears to rest as they begin their 2025 college football season in Athens on August 30th against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs have not lost a season opener under head coach Kirby Smart and are on a home win streak of more than 30 games.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily