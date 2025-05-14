Georgia Bulldogs Receiver Zachariah Branch Listed as Top-10 Transfer Portal Player
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been ranked as one of the nation's top transfer portal players.
In the modern age of college football, the transfer portal has become somewhat of a necessity for successful teams and has produced a plethora of iconic figures and Heisman winners. The 2025 college football season will be no different as hundreds of teams will rely on one of more transfers to elevate their roster.
Luckily for Georgia, the Bulldogs reportedly have one of the nation's best transfer portal players, as wide receiver Zachariah Branch was listed as the eighth-best transfer player in ESPN's 100 best transfer portal players for the 2025 college football season.
"One of the fastest players in the 2023 class, Branch quickly transitioned into one of college football's most electrifying players as a true freshman at USC." Wrote an ESPN scout. "He ran a verified 4.41 40 and had 100-meter track times in the 10.3 range coming out of national power Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. That speed transferred to the field immediately as a returner in 2023. His special teams production dipped as a sophomore, but that might be more related to the opponent's scheme than any diminishing skill. In the passing game, he's what you'd expect: a big-play weapon in the screen game, jet sweeps, and quick slants and crossers that get him the ball in space. He's an underneath mismatch and a great YAC target."
Branch is expected to be a major contributor to the Bulldog's offense in 2025 and has an excellent chance to become the first Georgia wide receiver to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in more than 20 seasons.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 college football season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs have not lost a season opener under head coach Kirby Smart and are currently on a home win streak of more than 30 games.
