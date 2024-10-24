Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs Remain Atop National Championship Odds

As the 2024 regular season approaches week nine, the Georgia Bulldogs remain favorites to win the national title.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates with fans after the NCAA College Football National Championship game between TCU and Georgia on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates with fans after the NCAA College Football National Championship game between TCU and Georgia on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
The college football season is more than halfway complete, and the teams that are competing for the national title have narrowed down with major programs such as Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, and Oregon pulling away as favorites to win this year's title.

The Georgia Bulldogs opened the 2024 season as the No.1 team and odds-on favorites to win this year's championship, while the Dawgs have suffered a defeat and no longer hold the No.1 ranking, they do remain national title favorites.

The Bulldogs are currently on their second bye-week of the season, but will return to action on Saturday, November, 2nd when they travel to Jacksonville when they face the Florida Gators for their annual rivalry game. Georgia has won six of the last seven contests and is currently on a three-game win streak against the Gators. 

CFP National Championship Odds (FanDuel):

  1. Georgia +330
  2. Ohio State +450
  3. Texas +500
  4. Oregon +500
  5. Penn State +1200
  6. Clemson +1400

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

