Georgia Bulldogs Reveal List of Football Players Who Will Be Attending SEC Media Days

The Georgia Bulldogs have revealed which players will be attending SEC Media Days ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Jul 16, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
The 2025 SEC Media Days, an event where all 16 of the league's coaches and a handful of players converge on one location to discuss the upcoming 2025 season, are less than a month away as teams begin putting their final touches on the offseason. This year's event will be held on July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

As the beginning of Media Days grows closer, teams have begun to reveal the names of the players that will be representing their programs for this year's event. The Georgia Bulldogs have revealed that quarterback Gunner Stockton, linebacker CJ Allen, and cornerback Daylen Everette will be the players in attendance to represent the Dawgs for this year's Media Days.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is set to address the media on Tuesday, July 15th, and will discuss a litany of topics around the Bulldogs' upcoming season. The Dawgs are fresh off a victory in the SEC Championship and are looking to reach their fourth College Football Playoff in five seasons.

2025 SEC Media Days Schedule (Head Coaches)

Monday, July 14

  • LSU – Brian Kelly
  • Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
  • South Carolina – Shane Beamer
  • Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

Tuesday, July 15

  • Auburn – Hugh Freeze
  • Georgia – Kirby Smart
  • Tennessee – Josh Heupel
  • Texas – Steve Sarkisian

Wednesday, July 16

  • Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
  • Florida – Billy Napier
  • Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
  • Oklahoma – Brent Venables

Thursday, July 17

  • Arkansas – Sam Pittman
  • Kentucky – Mark Stoops
  • Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
  • Texas A&M – Mike Elko

