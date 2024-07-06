Georgia Bulldogs' Rivalry Game Ranks Inside Top-5 in the SEC
According to a major broadcasting network, this Georgia Football rivalry is one of the best in the SEC.
During the program’s storied history, the Georgia Bulldogs have acquired a handful of bitter foes that have resulted in some iconic. rivalries, particularly in college football. But while the Dawgs certainly have their share of rivals, it is hard to argue against the fact that the Florida Gators are perhaps the most hated of them all.
Despite the rankings of either team, the Bulldogs’ and Gators’ annual rivalry matchup is one of the most highly anticipated games of the SEC’s entire schedule and never seems to fail to produce some high-octane moments.
Sports broadcasting networks also agree with the importance of this rivalry. In an article by CBS, the Dawgs’ rivalry with the Florida Gators ranks as the fourth-best rivalry in the entire SEC behind only the Iron Bowl, Egg Bowl, and Red River Rivalry.
While the Georgia/Florida rivalry has not exactly been close during the Kirby Smart era (Georgia leads 6-2 during that time). It is hard to argue that the rivalry is one of the most iconic in all of college football.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
