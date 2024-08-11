Georgia Bulldogs' Running Back Room Could Be Something Special in 2024
The Georgia Bulldogs have always been known for their running back talent. But the 2024 season could be something special.
Since the days when Herschel Walker once roamed the streets of Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs have been known for their elite running backs. Year in and year out, the Dawgs have two, sometimes three, running backs that separate themselves as the nation’s best.
And while the past few seasons have been no exception to this rule, the Dawgs’ running back room in 2024 could be one of the deepest in Bulldog history.
The biggest reason for the tremendous depth is the addition of running back Trevor Etienne, who joined the Bulldogs through the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 season. Etienne’s performance in the Bulldogs’ spring game created a ton of anticipation for the upcoming season, and countless reports from the team’s fall camp indicate that 2024 could be the back’s most productive of his career.
In addition to Etienne, the Bulldogs also return running back Roderick Robinson. As a freshman in 2023, Robinson averaged 8.2 yards per carry and was a pleasant surprise to a Georgia running back room that at the time, was extremely low on depth.
The third reason, and arguably the most exciting reason for Georgia’s dept at the ball carrier position is the early return of Branson Robinson. Robinson flashed numerous times during the 2022 season as a freshman an even earned the nickname “Baby Chubb” from Bulldog fans (much to Kirby Smart’s reluctance).
Unfortunately, a knee injury sidelined Robinson for the entire 2023 season and some of the offseason heading into 2024. But the running back seems to be completely healthy once again and is expected to be a key contributor to Georgia’s running back room in 2024.
The final reason for the tremendous depth at running back is freshman Nate Frazier. Oftentimes, freshmen do not play on Kirby Smart teams unless it is for two reasons. Necessity, or the player is just that damn good. Nate Frazier seems to be the latter. The freshman has wowed coaches and fellow players alike with his athleticism and is now expected to get a handful of extremely meaningful touches this season.
The Georgia Bulldogs and elite running backs are somewhat of synonymous terms in the college football world. As the 2024 season approaches closer, this year’s class of ball carriers suggests that won’t be changing anytime soon.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.