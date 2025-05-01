Georgia Bulldogs Social Media Provides First Look at Malaki Starks in Ravens Uniform
The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has provided fans a first look at Malaki Starks in a jersey for the Baltimore Ravens.
With the NFL Draft officially over, rookies have begun prepping for their first season in the league and all that is to come. Fans are preparing too as the excitement of seeing a new/former player in their NFL uniform is always a sight to behold.
Luckily for fans of the Baltimore Ravens and Georgia Bulldogs, the Dawgs' social media team provided its audience with an exciting first view of safety Malaki Starks in a Ravens jersey. Alongside Starks in the photo were former Bulldogs' linebacker and current Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith.
Starks was an impact player for Georgia since his first game as a Bulldog during his true freshman season. He made an incredible interception against Oregon in 2022 and from that moment on, the rest was history. He finished his career with six interceptions, six tackles for loss, and 197 total tackles. During his junior year, Starks moved anywhere from safety, to STAR or in the slot.
Smith, on the other hand, was an absolute game-wrecker and was a massive leader on Georgia's defense during the team's 2017 season. As a junior, he led the Dawgs with 137 total tackles and tallied 6.5 sacks on his way to earning the Butkus Award. He is one of three former Bulldogs to win the award at the collegiate level.
While Starks and Smith never played together on the same Georgia roster, the former Bulldogs now have the opportunity to be an extremely exciting duo on the professional level.
