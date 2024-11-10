Georgia Bulldogs Take a Tumble in AP Poll Rankings Following Loss
See where the Georgia Bulldogs have landed in the AP Poll following their loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.
Week 11 of the college football season has concluded as numerous teams have inched one step closer or have stumbled on their way to a chance at the College Football Playoff. With another week in the books, the AP Poll has released its latest top-25 rankings.
Two teams in the AP top-four suffered defeats on Saturday as the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes were each defeated by conference opponents on the road. The two losses have sparked massive discussions as to what the 12-team playoff will look like following the regular season.
It should be noted that the AP Rankings serve less relevance due to the fact that the College Football Playoff committee has begun releasing it weekly rankings on Tuesday evenings.
Week 12 AP Poll Rankings:
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Tennessee
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Georgia
- Miami
- Boise State
- SMU
- Texas A&M
- Army
- Clemson
- Colorado
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Louisville
- South Carolina
- Missouri
- Tulane
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
