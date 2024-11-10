Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs Take a Tumble in AP Poll Rankings Following Loss

See where the Georgia Bulldogs have landed in the AP Poll following their loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Christian Kirby II

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks with an official during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks with an official during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

See where the Georgia Bulldogs have landed in the AP Poll following their loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Week 11 of the college football season has concluded as numerous teams have inched one step closer or have stumbled on their way to a chance at the College Football Playoff. With another week in the books, the AP Poll has released its latest top-25 rankings. 

Two teams in the AP top-four suffered defeats on Saturday as the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes were each defeated by conference opponents on the road. The two losses have sparked massive discussions as to what the 12-team playoff will look like following the regular season.

It should be noted that the AP Rankings serve less relevance due to the fact that the College Football Playoff committee has begun releasing it weekly rankings on Tuesday evenings.

Week 12 AP Poll Rankings: 

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Indiana
  6. Tennessee
  7. BYU
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Alabama
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Georgia
  12. Miami
  13. Boise State
  14. SMU
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Army
  17. Clemson
  18. Colorado
  19. Washington State
  20. Kansas State
  21. LSU
  22. Louisville
  23. South Carolina
  24. Missouri
  25. Tulane

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Home/Football