Georgia Bulldogs Thanksgiving Trivia
Here are some fun Georgia football trivia questions to play with your family during this year's Thanksgiving.
In this story:
Here are some fun Georgia football trivia questions to play with your family during this year's Thanksgiving.
Questions
1. Nate Frazier is the first Georgia running back to rush for 100 yards in a game since who?
2. Who was the Bulldogs' starting quarterback the last time Georgia was defeated by Georgia Tech?
3. When was the last time Georgia wore their iconic "blackout" jerseys?
4. Who is the only player in Georgia Football history to have earned 1,000 receiving yards in a single season
5. Which team did Kirby Smart earn his 100th career win against?
6. When was the last time Georgia played a home game on a Friday?
7. Who currently leads the Bulldogs in receiving yards during the 2024 season?
8. Who currently leads the Bulldogs in rushing yards during the 2024 season?
9. Who are the two top-10 teams that Georgia has defeated during the 2024 season?
10. Who is the Lone SEC team that the Georgia Bulldogs have not defeated?
Answers
- Kendall Milton (2023 vs Georgia Tech)
- Jacob Eason (2016)
- 2020 (Cincinnati)
- Terrence Edwards (2002)
- Texas (2024)
- 1994 (vs Georgia Tech)
- Arian Smith (695)
- Nate Frazier (537)
- Tennessee and Texas
- Oklahoma
How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
- Gameday: Friday, November 30th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (Play by play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Just How Dominant Was Georgia's Defense vs the Texas Longhorns?
- Jalon Walker Earns Praises From NFL Legends After Texas Game
- PHOTOS: Georgia Knocks Off The Texas Longhorns In Convincing Fashion
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily
Published