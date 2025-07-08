Georgia Bulldogs To Continue an Eight Year Streak During 2025 College Football Season
The Georgia Bulldogs will continue an extremely long streak during their 2025 college football season.
Under the tutelage of Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs have created some impressive streaks. The Dawgs have not lost a home game since 2019, have won every season opener under Kirby Smart, and are on lengthy win streaks against a handful of their rivals.
While nearly all of these streaks will be in jeopardy during the 2025 season, there is one Georgia football streak that is guaranteed to continue this year. The streak in question is the Dawgs appearing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Since its opening in 2017, the Bulldogs have played at least one game in the venue every season, with the most recent appearance being their overtime victory over the Texas Longhorns in the 2024 SEC Championship.
This year, the Dawgs are slated to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in "The Benz" during their final week of the regular season. This guarantees that Georgia will extend its streak to eight consecutive years.
Currently, Georgia possesses a 7-5 record in the stadium, with all five of the losses taking place during the SEC Championship game. The Bulldogs are undefeated against non-conference opponents in the venue and have defeated some formidable opponents such as Clemson, Oregon, and Ohio State.
Georgia will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, November 28th, to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their annual "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" rivalry game. Kickoff for this matchup is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC/ESPN+.
