Georgia Bulldogs Trivia for The Fourth of July
Here is some Georgia Bulldogs trivia to try while celebrating The Fourth of July.
Questions:
Easy
1. What was Kirby Smart's first year as Georgia's head coach?
2. What was the score of Georgia's victory over Alabama in the 2022 national championship game?
3. What was the name of the team Georgia delivered a historic beatdown to in the 2023 national championship game
4. Name the only player of the Kirby Smart era to finish as a Heisman finalist
5. True or False: The Georgia Bulldogs have never lost a season opener under Kirby Smart
Medium
1. Who is the highest drafted Georgia player of the Kirby Smart era?
2. Who was the last team Georgia wore their iconic black jerseys against?
3. What was the last team to beat Georgia in Sanford stadium?
4. Who led the Bulldogs in receiving yards during the 2021, 2022, and 2023 seasons?
5. What number did running back Zamir White wear during his career at Georgia?
Hard
1. What was the score of Georgia's victory over Ohio State in the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl?
2. Name the 5 Georgia players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft
3. Who led the Bulldogs in rushing yards during the 2023 season?
4. Name the six quarterbacks to start a game during the Kirby Smart era
5. The Georgia Bulldogs will play the Texas Longhorrns for the first time since the 2018 college football season. What was the score of the game?
Answers:
Easy
1. 2016
2. 33-18
3. TCU
4. Stetson Bennett
5. True
Medium
1. Travon Walker (Round 1, Pick )
2. Cincinatti (2020)
3. South Carolina (2019)
4. Brock Bowers
5. #3
Hard
1. 42-41
2. Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Lewis Cine
3. Daijun Edwards (881)
4. Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm, Dwan Mathis, Stetson Bennett, JT Daniels, Carson Beck
5. 28-21
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
