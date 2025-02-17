Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs Undergoing Athletic Department and Collective Changes

The University of Georgia's collective program and athletic department are undergoing a few changes ahead of the 2025 season.

Christian Kirby II

Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; A Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader runs a flag against the Tennessee Volunteers in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; A Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader runs a flag against the Tennessee Volunteers in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
As the NIL era brings forth numerous challenges and changes to the college football landscape, teams and programs have begun acting accordingly to adjust to these alterations. The Georgia Bulldogs are the latest organization to make changes in preparation for this new age of college football.

Classic City Collective CEO Matt Hibbs is reportedly stepping away from his role to join Pathway Sports & Entertainment. Hibbs' was previously responsible for handling player negotiations for NIL deals among football players for the University of Georgia.

The vacancy for Hibbs' position is expected to be filled by Tanner Potts, who has been a member of Georgia's athletic department since 2021. Potts has prior NIL experience within the Bulldogs' program, as one of his most recent roles for the athletic department was assistant athletic director of NIL.

Bulldogs' head coach, Kirby Smart, is expected to maintain his role in managing the Dawgs' roster and will likely continue to maintain said role so long as he remains the University's head football coach.

Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

