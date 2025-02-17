Georgia Bulldogs Undergoing Athletic Department and Collective Changes
The University of Georgia's collective program and athletic department are undergoing a few changes ahead of the 2025 season.
As the NIL era brings forth numerous challenges and changes to the college football landscape, teams and programs have begun acting accordingly to adjust to these alterations. The Georgia Bulldogs are the latest organization to make changes in preparation for this new age of college football.
Classic City Collective CEO Matt Hibbs is reportedly stepping away from his role to join Pathway Sports & Entertainment. Hibbs' was previously responsible for handling player negotiations for NIL deals among football players for the University of Georgia.
The vacancy for Hibbs' position is expected to be filled by Tanner Potts, who has been a member of Georgia's athletic department since 2021. Potts has prior NIL experience within the Bulldogs' program, as one of his most recent roles for the athletic department was assistant athletic director of NIL.
Bulldogs' head coach, Kirby Smart, is expected to maintain his role in managing the Dawgs' roster and will likely continue to maintain said role so long as he remains the University's head football coach.
Other Georgia News:
- This Georgia Football Streak Will be in Jeopardy During the 2025 College Football Season
- LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Posts Hype Video Ahead of Fourth Season
- Will This Be the Year the Atlanta Falcons Select a Georgia Bulldog in the NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily