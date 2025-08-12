Georgia Bulldogs Veteran Drew Bobo Reveals What is Different About the 2025 Roster
Georgia Bulldogs veteran offensive lineman offers his perspective as to how he feels the Dawgs' 2025 roster is different from last year.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just weeks away from their 2025 college football season as they look to reach another College Football Playoff. While the Dawgs were able to reach last year's tournament, the team will be looking for a different outcome as far as wins and losses go.
In order to get different results, the team must take a different approach from last season. Veteran offensive lineman Drew Bobo revealed what exactly it was the Bulldogs were doing differently in 2025.
"I think there is a lot of unicen. It's something that Coach Smart always harps on, the connection aspect of everything," said Bobo. "I think that we have really embraced that through spring and summer workouts, and the team is coming together."
Bobo also mentioned how it was apparent that the members of the team were having more fun this fall camp and enjoying the process.
"I also think everyone is just having fun in fall practice and trying to make the most out of it and actually improve," said Bobo. "Instead of just being complacent, we are all trying to get better and work in the right direction."
Bobo and the Bulldogs will begin the 2025 college football season in Athens on Saturday, August 30th, as they host the Marshal Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
