Georgia Bulldogs vs Charlotte 49ers Provides Massive Opportunity for QB Ryan Puglisi
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their week 13 matchup against the Charlotte 49ers, quarterback Ryan Puglisi will likely have a massive opportunity.
The Georgia Bulldogs' final home game of the 2025 regular season has nearly arrived as the Dawgs are just days away from their week 13 matchup against the Charlotte 49ers. Saturday's matchup will be the first-ever contest between these two programs.
Given that it will be the final (scheduled) home game of the season, there will be massive opportunities for senior players and veterans to earn playing time. But senior football players are not the only Dawgs who have a massive opportunity Saturday.
Quarterback Ryan Puglisi is also another name who could receive substantial playing time on Saturday. Puglisi has appeared in five total games this season, but has only attempted 16 total passes on the season.
Given that the Dawgs are expected to win big over the 49ers, the young quarterback may have an excellent opportunity to earn more reps than he has all season. This sentiment appears even more likely, given that this could be the last opportunity for Puglisi to earn "garbage time" reps this season.
Why Providing Puglisi With Reps is so Important
Not only will providing Puglisi with experience in real-game situations do wonders for his development as a player, but it will also help ensure the quarterback is ready to take command of the offense, should anything happen to current starter Gunner Stockton during the Bulldogs' remaining games this season.
Last season, Stockton was thrust into a starting role when current starter Carson Beck suffered an elbow injury during the SEC Championship game. Before taking over in the SEC Championship. Stockton had only attempted 16 passes for the Bulldogs all season.
Stockton and the Bulldogs would fall short in their first College Football Playoff game, as they suffered a defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
While an injury to Gunner Stockton would be a disastrous scenario for the Bulldogs, ensuring Puglisi is ready to take over the Bulldogs' offense (just in case) will be a large priority for the Dawgs as they prepare to take on an outmatched opponent this Saturday.
Georgia and Charlotte will begin their week 13 regular season matchup on Saturday, November 22nd, in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 12:45 p.m., and coverage for this event will be made available on the SEC Network.