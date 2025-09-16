Kirby Smart Says Wide Receiver Noah Thomas is "Not Phased" By Lack of Production
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart says that wide receiver Noah Thomas has not been phased by his lack of production up to this point in the season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are a quarter of the way through their 2025 regular season and have answered numerous questions about their roster. In just three games, the Dawgs' offense has showcased numerous playmakers and has created massive amounts of hype around their 2025 season.
But there is one player who has gone somewhat under the radar thus far, as transfer wide receiver Noah Thomas has not experienced nearly the production that some other members of the roster have.
Thomas joined the Bulldogs roster via the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season and was one of the most highly touted prospects in the entire transfer portal. Despite this, Thomas has hauled in just three catches for 24 total yards up to this point in the season.
Lack of production can certainly damage a receiver's confidence and can negatively affect one's output throughout a season. However, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart recently proclaimed that Thomas was "not phased" by his lack of production thus far.
"He's made plays for us in practice, and he's done great", said Smart. "It's been unfortunate, because there have been sometimes when his shot or his number was called, but we didn't necessarily protect it well, or something happened, or something came in the way. But he has not been phased by it. At least he hasn't shown it to us. He works hard and buys into what the team morale and concepts are."
Thomas and the Bulldogs will be back in action on Saturday, September 27th, as they host the Alabama Crimson Tide in Athens for the first time since the 2015 season. The Bulldogs have not defeated Alabama in the regular season since 2007.
