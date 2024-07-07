Georgia Bulldogs Will Be Up Against Alarming Trend In This Year's Rivalry Game
The Georgia Bulldogs will be up against this trend for one of their biggest rivalry games this upcoming season.
Whether you call it the Georgia-Florida Game, The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, or (if you’re a Gator fan) the Florida-Georgia Game. It’s hard to argue that the rivalry hasn’t been dominated by Georgia as of late.
The Bulldogs have won six out of the last eight meetings under Kirby Smart and will be looking to earn their fourth straight victory over the Gators this upcoming season. But this statistical trend suggests that winning this year’s game may not be a guarantee.
Despite controlling much of the rivalry over the past decade, the Bulldogs have failed to string together more than three consecutive wins against the Gators. In fact, it has been nearly 40 years since the Dawgs have put together four consecutive wins over Florida.
The last time Georgia won more than three games in a row in the Cocktail Party was from 1978-1983 when the Bulldogs rattled off six straight victories over Florida which is the Dawgs’ longest win streak since the two teams began meeting annually in Jacksonville (1932).
Georgia fans certainly have a right to scoff at the idea of the Bulldogs losing this year’s matchup given the fact the Dawgs will likely be a playoff team at the end of the regular season while Florida could possibly be looking for another head coach.
While it’s safe to say Florida winning this year’s rendition of “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” would be one of the largest upsets in the history of this series and is frankly unlikely to occur. The looming data and uncertainty of college football (especially in rivalry games) should be enough to raise an eyebrow for Georgia fans.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
