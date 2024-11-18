Georgia Bulldogs with a Chance to Make SEC History at the End of 2024 Regular Season
The Georgia Bulldogs have a chance to make SEC history at the conclusion of the 2024 regular season.
The Georgia Bulldogs have reached a new level of greatness under head coach Kirby Smart and have consistently etched their names in the history books over the past few seasons. As the Dawgs prepare to put the finishing touches on their 2024 regular season, they have another opportunity to make even more history.
This past Saturday, the Bulldogs defeated the 7th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers by a score of 31-17. The victory will likely propel the Dawgs into the top 10 and place them in a prime position to reach the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Not only has the win placed the Dawgs back in the thick of the 12-team playoff hunt, but it has also provided the Bulldogs with an excellent chance to make history in the SEC. Currently, Georgia has 29 consecutive wins at home, a streak that dates back to the 2019 college football season and is just two wins away from tying the conference record.
The Alabama Crimson Tide currently hold the conference's record for home victories with 31 games, which took place from the 2015-2019 season and spanned two national titles. Georgia, with two home games remaining, will have a chance to tie that record and possibly break it should the Dawgs receive a home playoff game.
The Bulldogs will stay in Athens for the remainder of teh regular season as the host the Umass Minutemen this Saturday, November 23rd, and close out the season against teh Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, November 29th.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily