Georgia Bulldogs WR CJ Wiley Earning Praises From Former Teammates Ahead of 2026

A young Georgia wide receiver has already earned the praise of a former Bulldog ahead of the 2026 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs have returned to action for their spring practice camp ahead of the 2026 college football season and are looking to build upon last year's results in hopes of winning another national title.

The Dawgs saw a fairly decent amount of players depart from this year's roster, with many these exits taking place within the Bulldogs' receiver room. As another college football season approaches, the team is extensively looking to replace that production.

Luckily for the Dawgs, the roster is loaded with some extremely talented players who have already caught the attention of some former teammates. One of those players is CJ Wiley, who is entering his second season with the Bulldogs.

Wiley saw minimal action last season, due to his youth and placement on the depth chart. However, as the 2026 season approaches, the young wide receiver is expected to take up a new role within the Georgia offense.

One player who recently offered their thoughts on Wiley was former Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young. Who had nothing but glowing reviews on Wiley's game. Young revealed that he expects Wiley to take a massive leap in 2026.

Colbie Young Provides High Praises to CJ Wiley

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) at the first day of fall practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, he [Wiley] is explosive. He's a 50/50 guy and when he takes that next leap he's going to be a dynamic receiver," said Young. "He can run inside or outside and is just a really versatile guy and that goes for everyone. I got to see their practice yesterday, and they all looked amazing. They're going to be special this year."

During his time with the Bulldogs, Young was a massive contributor to Georgia's offense. He was the Dawgs' leading receiver prior to an untimely injury during the 2025 season and remains one of the bigger "what if's?" of Kirby Smart's transfer portal players.

Should Wiley be able to live up to the expectations that have been set by his teammates, the Bulldogs' wide receiver could have a massive impact on the Dawgs' 2026 season and could help lead the team to another College Football Playoff appearance.

Georgia fans will have an opportunity to see Wiley in action for the first time during the Bulldogs' 2026 spring scrimmage, better known as G-Day. This year's event will take place on Saturday, April 18th in Sanford Stadium. The contest will not have a national television broadcast, but will be open to the public.