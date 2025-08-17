Georgia Commit Jared Curtis Predicts Gunner Stockton to Win the Heisman
Georgia commit Jared Curtis predicts quarterback Gunner Stockton to win the Heisman.
In a little less than a week, the 2025 college football season will officially kick off. That also means the last few preseason predictions are rolling in and five-star quarterback Jared Curtis recently gave his prediction for who will win the Heisman.
OT7 recently posted on Instagram them asking recruits who they think will win the Heisman this year and Georgia commit Curtis was one of them.
"Jeremiah Smith... Or prolly like Gunner Stockton," Curtis replied.
Perhaps Georgia's starting quarterback was not his first choice, but it's a good sign for Georgia fans that their current five-star quarterback commit wanted to show some love to the current starter.
The Tennesseean also recently did an interview with the five-star prospect, which also provided some security for Georgia fans.
"I will be at every home game this year," Curtis said. "I'll watch those games and I will start paying more attention to their games away as well. So I'm excited for that."
Curtis is rated as the fifth-best player in the country, the second-best quarterback in the class and the number one player in the country, according to composite rankings.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
