Georgia Defensive Lineman to Miss Time After Suffering Leg Injury
The Georgia Bulldogs will be down one of their defensive lineman for awhile after suffering an injury.
The Georgia Bulldogs will begin their fall camp in just a few short weeks as they turn their focus to the 2024 season. Unfortunately, the Dawgs will be down one of their major contributors on the defensive line as sophomore Jordan Hall has reportedly suffered a lower-body injury.
Details on Hall’s injury are currently slim, but reports indicate that Hall suffered a fracture to a part of his lower leg and is expected to miss the beginning of the Bulldogs’ fall camp. However, there is a sense of optimism that Hall will be available by the start of Georgia’s 2024 regular season.
Hall was a regular contributor as a freshman during the Bulldogs 2023 season and was expected to step into an even larger role during 2024. While the injury could hinder Hall’s playing time slightly, the defensive lineman is still expected to make a massive impact for the Bulldogs this coming season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
