Georgia Defensive Tackle, Christen Miller Announces Decision on 2025 Season
Georgia defensive tackle, Christen Miller has foregone the NFL Draft for another year and announced he will return to Georgia in 2025.
The time of the year, Georgia Football fans are used to reading about NFL Draft Declerations ad-nauseum. Today, those same fans got a bit of good news as junior defensive tackle Christen Miller has announced that he is returning to Georgia in 2025 and foregoing the NFL Draft for another season.
Miller played a pivotal role, partucilary early on in the season with injuries to Warren Brinson and Jordan Hall. Miller played tough and violent until he injured his shoulder against UMass. He was arguably one of the brightest parts of that defensive line in 2024 and he will now be returning in 2025.
Miller enterred the Georgia program a 4-star recruit from Cedar Grove high school in Dekalb, Georgia. He spent the first two years at Georgia as primarily a backup for Georgia. In 2024, he was a key to the defense performing at the rate they did. He returns to Georgia in 2025 as the primary starter at the defensive tackle position.
