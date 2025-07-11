Georgia’s Christen Miller Among Top Returning Defensive Tackles in SEC Conference
Georgia Bulldogs Christen Miller is among the top-ranked players at his position for the 2025 college football season.
One of the most important facets of a successful defense in the sport of college football is a defensive line that can disrupt an offense's running game, as well as their passing game. Luckily for the Georgia Bulldogs, the Dawgs will likely have one of the SEC's best players on the defensive line this season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller is one of the highest graded returning players at the defensive line position heading into the 2025 season. Miller finished the 2024 season with a PFF grade of 82.3, which ranked third in the SEC for players at his position behind Alabama's Tim Keenan III and Kentucky's David Gusta.
During Georgia's turbulent 2024 season, Miller was one of the more consistent members of the Bulldogs' roster. He recorded a career high for both tackles, sacks, and was extremely disruptive on the opposing offense's line of scrimmage. Despite being draft eligible at the conclusion of the 2024 season, Miller elected to return for 2025 and is one of the Dawgs' more highly anticipated members of the roster.
Should Miller be able to recreate his successes and build upon his previous season, the Bulldogs' defensive tackle has the opportunity to become one of the most disruptive players in not just the SEC but the entire nation and could play a pivotal role in the Dawgs' 2025 schedule.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily