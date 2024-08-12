Georgia Defensive Tackle Commit Christian Garrett Decommits
The Georgia Bulldogs received the verbal commitment of 4-star Christian Garrett back on June 9th. The Prince Avenue defensive tackle has announced that he will now be de-committing from the Bulldogs and re-opening his recruitment.
Georgia is still very much at play for the likes of Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry, both five-star defensive tackle prospects here in the state of Georgia.
With just under four months until signing day, the de-commitment from Christian Garrett brings the class total down to 22 commits. The Bulldogs still have room for the above mention prospects along the defensive line and some.
Latest on Terry and Gibson:
Justus Terry, DT - No timetable
Terry has made it known that he will be taking this thing down to Early National Signing Day. That being said, with four months to go in this battle, Georgia seems to be standing on solid ground despite Alabama making things really interesting. Terry and defensive line coach Tray Scott have had a tremendous relationship since before Terry even entered high school. This has been a long battle, one that Georgia has remained consistent in.
Elijah Griffin, DT - No timetable
Griffin told SI back in early May that he would be waiting until early national signing day as well to make his announcement. So, Georgia's crown jewels in this 2025 recruiting class will have the Dawgs waiting around with bated breath. This recruitment appears to be a battle between Georgia, Miami and Southern Cal, one that sources expect Georgia to win.
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
