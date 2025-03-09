Georgia Depth Chart - What The Bulldogs Offense Looks Like for Spring Practice
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to begin Spring Practice in less than a week. We take a look at what the offensive depth chart could look like as practice begins.
Spring practice is a time of evaluation and improvement for College Football programs across the country. Teams have fifteen practices to evaluate where their new roster rests as the summer approaches and the fall schedules are nearing.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off a season that saw another SEC Title added to collection and a dissapointing loss to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. We take a look at the offensive depth chart as spring ball begins.
Georgia Depth Chart - What The Offense Looks Like
Quarterback:
QB1 - Gunner Stockton
QB2 - Ryan Puglisi
QB3 - Colter Ginn
The Bulldogs will undoubtedly have a QB battle this spring. Sugar Bowl starter Gunner Stockton is expected to enter the spring as the No. 1. However, Ryan Puglisi will likely get reps with the first unit as well for the first time in his two years in a Georgia uniform.
Running Back:
RB1 - Nate Frazier
RB2 - Cash Jones
RB3 - Chauncey Bowens / Dwight Phillips
Injury Report - Branson Robinson (Knee) Broderick Robinson (Foot)
The Running back room will be an interesting one this spring considering it enters the practice portion of the offseason still pretty banged up. Both Robinsons had surgery during the fall and are expected to be limited. This room needs to develop while remaining healthy this spring.
Tight End:
TE 1 - Oscar Delp
TE 2 - Lawson Luckie
TE 3 - Jayden Redell
TE 4 - Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour
Injury Report - Colton Heinrich
The tight end room just received quite a bit of new life with the arrivals of Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour. The two are expected to have incredible futures with the Bulldogs and will likely be thrown into the fire this spring.
WR - X:
X1 - Dillon Bell (For Now)
X2 - Noah Thomas
X3 - Nitro Tuggle
X4 - CJ Wiley
Questions - Colbie Young
The Georgia Bulldogs brought Noah Thomas in from Texas A&M to be the true X-receiver on this offense. He's a 6'6, 200-pound target that can consistently win in 1-on-1 situations. Until he's ready and fully in sync with the playbook, Dillon Bell will likely take a good bit of reps here.
WR - Z
Z1 - London Humphreys
Z2 - Dillon Bell
Z3 - Taylyn Taylor
The commonly forgotten-about player this offseason is seemingly former Vanderbilt transfer London Humphreys. Hupmhreys showed up big time in critical moments a year ago and is expected to have a bigger role in 2025. Freshman Taylyn Taylor may have the cleanest route to playing time of any freshman.
WR - $lot
$1 - Zachariah Branch
$2 - Sacovie White
$3 - Cole Speer
Zachariah Branch was brought into the mix with Georgia to be an explosive playmaker for this offseason. Until he's ready to play at full speed without thinking about his playbook, Sacovie White is expected to have a massive spring.
Offensive Line:
Group 1: Jah Jackson / Micah Morris / Drew Bobo / Daniel Calhoun / Bo Hughley
Group 2: Jamal Meriweather / Michael Uini / Malachi Toliver / Marques Easely / Nyier Daniels
With injuries to Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene being repaired this offseason, the tackle group is inexperienced. However, they go two groups deep with guys who's been on the roster for multiple seasons. However, the newcomer Juan Gaston is perhaps the most intriguing player in camp this spring.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Look to Continue Impressive Streak in 2025 Season Opener
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily